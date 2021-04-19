8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba Holds Final Session

Raul Castro and Díaz-Canel during one of the work sessions of the congress.

The final session of the 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba, which began last April 16, will take place this Monday at the Convention Palace. This date coincides with the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the historic Victory at Playa Giron.

At the plenary session on April 19, the members of the Central Committee of the Party and the main leadership bodies of the Party will be announced.

The culmination of the important party meeting was preceded by a broad debate on the Central Report presented by Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, First Secretary of the Central Committee.

The working commissions also met for three days to analyze, discuss and approve the resolutions defining projections for the next five years.

On Sunday, the delegates to the 8th Party Congress voted for the election of the members of the Central Committee.