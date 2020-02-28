Venezuela Rejects Michelle Bachelet’s Report at UNHRC

Venezuela Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Arreaza during a meeting with the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. (Photo: Jorge Arreaza / Twitter).

The Venezuelan government rejected on Wednesday the methodologies used by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, but confirmed its willingness to dialogue and cooperation.

“There is still a long way to go to achieve balanced documents and adhere to the principles that should govern the treatment of human rights issues”, said Deputy Minister for Multilateral Issues of the Ministry of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Alexander Yánez.

The diplomat said that the High Commissioner’s team, which is located in Venezuela, receives the full support of the competent bodies of the state for the fulfillment of its mission, in strict adherence to the principles of international law established in the Charter of the United Nations.

Yánez said that the staff of the Bachelet office in Caracas has proven that the country’s human rights situation is markedly far from the panorama that a group of countries presents repeatedly in the Human Rights Council.

He also recalled that since the last verbal update of the High Commissioner’s report in December 2019, the United States government continued with the implementation of unilateral coercive measures against Venezuela.

Regarding actions against foreign companies that sell Venezuelan oil, Yánez said that “the Venezuelan state is sought to be deprived of its main source of income, regardless of the effects caused in the enjoyment of human rights”.

“It is, without doubt, a systematic and widespread attack against the civilian population. It is a crime against humanity”, said the official.

To conclude, the Venezuelan vice minister said that “human rights should not be used as weapons to mask regime change strategies that only generate violence, suffering and violations of human rights themselves”.