US Minnesota Interested in Cooperation with Cuba

Minnesota senators met with Cuban diplomat Miguel Fraga in Saint Paul, Minnesota, U.S. October, 2018. (Photo taken from https://www.telesurenglish.net).

Minnesota’s legislators requested on May 18 to Congress and state authorities, to facilitate the collaboration with Cuba due to the island’s progress against COVID-19.

Minnesota senators Sandra Pappas and Patricia Torres Ray requested Governor Tim Walz to intercede before the Health Department to collaborate with Cuba, given their successful response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the resolution presented by Pappas and Torres, Minessota citizens could benefit from the Cuban experience coping with the pandemic and other agencies to investigate the potential of association with the island to obtain crucial assistance and expertise that will benefit the state’s residents amid the health crisis.

Legislators also referred to Cuba’s drug Interferon as one of the most effective in the fight against the virus. The Health and Human Services Policy and Finance Committee of the Minnesota state senate will consider the legal petition.

Resolution SF 4619 also calls for U.S. Congress to cease its hostile policies towards Cuba. As it states, the blockade and sanctions have severely prevented scientific and medical cooperation between the U.S. and Cuba. “The coronavirus has created a global pandemic that requires international cooperation to defeat it,” legislators stated.

Minnesota authorities formerly expressed their willingness to cooperate with Cuba. In 2017, state vice-governor affirmed her office would keep trade and commercial relations with Cuba, despite Trump´s aggressive approach to the island. Besides, the Cuban government repeatedly expressed its will to send medical brigades and assistance to the U.S. if needed.

So far, the U.S. has registered 1,552,140 COVID positive cases, 92,063 deaths, and 358,906 recoveries.