UK PM Admitted to Hospital Over COVID-19 Symptoms

The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted Sunday to the hospital for further tests and as a “precautionary step,” 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19, the British government announced.

“On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said, adding that “this is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus,” including a high fever.

The British premier tested positive on March 27 becoming the first leader of a major power to announce that he contracted the novel coronavirus. Following guidelines, Johnson stayed home and went into self-isolation.

Johnson remains in charge of the government and in contact with ministers and officials. The first Secretary of State Dominic Raab is expected to chair the government’s Monday morning meeting.

As of Sunday, the U.K. has reported over 47,800 cases and more than 4,900 deaths.