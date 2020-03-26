Twelve Isolation Centers Open in Sancti Spíritus to Tackle Coronavirus

The Alberto Delgado School is one of the institutions serving as an isolation facilty.

(Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

More than 300 beds are available in this province for the surveillance and admission of suspicious cases. To date, eight positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the territory: four foreigners and four locals

A dozen isolation centers have been opened in the central Cuban province of Sancti Spiritus —one in each of the eight municipalities in addition to the Provincial Rehabilitation Hospital, an institution known as Las Cabañas while the Exact Sciences Pre-University School is under preparation—, all of which are provided with both materials and specialized personnel.

According to Provincial Health Director Manuel Rivero Abella, at the moment there are more than 300 available beds in the territory to accommodate the suspected cases and those who have had contact with them, distributed in the twelve isolation facilities, where all epidemiological requirements have been taken care of.

“As of Wednesday, 45 suspected cases have been hospitalized while 64 contacts have been admitted for surveillance. On the other hand, 140 people are being monitored by Primary Health Care workers for having respiratory symptoms characteristic of seasonal acute respiratory infections”, Dr. Rivero added.

The doctor also pointed out that the nasopharyngeal exudate has been negative in 13 of the patients, thus allowing their discharge patients has been negative, which has allowed discharge. At present moment, most of the hospitalized cases are asymptomatic and with satisfactory evolution.

In order to enhance the search for possible COVID-19 cases in the community, medical students of the third, fourth and fifth years have joined the basic health teams of the different family doctor’s offices.

To date, eight patients have been confirmed with coronavirus in Sancti Spiritus: four foreigners and four Cubans who happened to have been in contact with those foreigners or had traveled to countries with the epidemic.