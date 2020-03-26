TV Classes to Start Monday in Cuba

The educational programming will be aimed at all levels of education. (Photo: ACN).

The Ministry of Education and Cuban Television inform that next Monday, March 30th, the already announced educational programs will be started as part of the implementation of the government’s decisions concerning COVID-19.

The Canal Educativo (Educational Channel) will be broadcasting the programs from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. On Monday and Friday, it will be transmitting a sort of bulletin board and a complementary program, while Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, it will transmit the refreshing courses for the higher education admission exams. This channel’s program is addressed to students from primary education to high school.

For its part, the Canal Tele Rebelde (Tele Rebelde Channel) will broadcast from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM, the refreshing courses for admission to higher education, and will also include materials for youth and adults.

These educational programs will allow methodologists and TV teachers to tackle objectives and contents corresponding to the different educational levels, school grades and subjects.

(Translated from Cubadebate)