Turkish Airlines to Expand Flights to Cuba despite COVID-19

Flights from Turkey to Cuba were first launched in 2018. (Photo taken from https://www.hurriyetdailynews.com).

The first deputy minister of the Cuban ministry of tourism (MINTUR), Maria del Carmen Orellana, and the vice president of sales for the Americas of Turkish Airlines, Mustafa Dogan, held a virtual exchange on the expansion of cooperation and operations of the Turkish airline.



Both sides assessed future actions to strengthen the airline’s operations in Cuba and positively impact in the arrival of tourists to Cuba from Turkey, in a field with wide potential for the consolidation of ties between the two countries in terms of air transportation.



Orellana highlighted the safety for Turkish and other countries’ tourists in Cuba, where rigorous hygienic-sanitary protocols have been implemented to avoid the transmission of COVID-19 and to guarantee the health of all visitors.



According to the Cuban foreign ministry’s website, other MINTUR executives, as well as the representatives of the ministry of transport (MITRANS), the Cuban Institute of Civil Aviation, the Cubana de la Aviacion S.A. and the Cuban Company of Airports and Airport Services, also participated in the meeting. On the Turkish side, the director of Turkish Airlines on the island, Salih Ahzem, was present.

The Cuban ambassador to Turkey, Luis Amoros Nuñez, also participated in the videoconference.