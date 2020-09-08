Trinidad, Tourist Route of South-Central Cuba

The 4-Star Melia Trinidad will be provided with a The Level Lounge.

(Photo: Ana Martha Panadés).

Trinidad tourist destination is characterized by its great natural richness that includes beaches, mountains and a patrimonial village

The Ancon Peninsula, located south of Trinidad, central Cuban province of Sancti Spiritus, seeks to become the largest sun and beach tourist route in this Caribbean island.

About 12 kilometers from the town founded by Spaniards back in 1514, the 4-Star Melia Trinidad and 5-Star Iberostar Ancon hotels are being built. They will be joinning the Memories Trinidad del Mar, the Village Costasur and the Club Amigo Ancon resorts already existing on the same peninsula.

Reiner Rendón, delegate of the Ministry of Tourism in the territory said that the start-up of the 400-room Melia Trinidad was postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

This hotel will be also provided with a The Level Lounge, a swimming pool, gym, recreation areas as well as others suitable for celebrations and events.

Sancti Spiritus plans to exceed 10 000 hotel rooms in decade, complying with the most innovative hygiene and safety regulations and the highest comfort.

(With information from Radio Trinidad)