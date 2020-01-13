Trinidad de Cuba, 506 Years of History, Traditions and Legends

Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba Manuel Marrero Cruz (C), presided over the solemn session on the occasion of Trinidad’s 506 anniversary. (Photo: Oscar Alfonso / Escambray)

A solemn session of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power was held with the presence of Manuel Marrero, prime minister of the Republic of Cuba

The ancient Cuban city of Trinidad, the third village founded in the island by Spaniards, is already 506 years old. Several activities were held for the occasion which were attended by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, Manuel Marrero Cruz.

A solemn session of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power took place at the Plaza Mayor of the town that brought together personalities and guests, hard-working residents who help preserve the village for the future. In his speech, Dr. Eduardo Torres Cuevas, director of the Marti Program Office said that Trinidad is Cuba, referring to the authentic spirit of this city.

As part of this ceremony, Katherine Muller Marín, Unesco’s director of Culture for Latin America and the Caribbean gave the President of local government, Tania Gutiérrez Fontanills the Creative City Title granted to Trinidad in October, 2019. On the other hand, the Unique Arts Prize was awarded to the outstanding local plastic artist Yudit Vidal Faife, the creator of that great project that combines painting and crafts.

In the context of the celebrations, Manuel Marrero Cruz led the group that inaugurated La Popa Hotel, in the neighborhood of the same name, and visited several facilities which were improved such as the Snack Bar La Piragua in the Village Costa Sur Hotel , and the Academy of Arts, among others.

On the other hand, a new tree was planted in the Bosque 500 (Forest 500) by the members of the Municipal Assembly of the People’s Power and the presentation of the website of the City Conservator’s Office and the Valley of the Sugar Mills.

José Ramón Monteagudo Ruiz, member of the secretariat of the Central Committee of the Party, Deivy Pérez Martín, first secretary of the Party in the province and Teresita Romero Rodríguez, president of the Provincial Assembly of the Peolpe’s Power were also present in the commemoration.

By Ana Marta Panadés, Radio Trinidad



