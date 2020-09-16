Total COVID-19 Cases Rises to 97 in Sancti Spiritus, Cuba

As a result of the new outbreak reported in Trinidad, active inquiries have been intensified.

(Photo: Mayda Cabrera Bombino / Facebook).

The number of people infected with COVID-19 rose to 97 in Sancti Spíritus, central Cuba, where another positive case was reported on Tuesday.

Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, national director of Epidemiology at the Cuban Ministry of Public Health said that the new patient comes from Yaguajay, a territory reporting five positive cases since the beginning of the new outbreak.

The new infected person is a 41-year-old man related to the event opened at the Village Costasur hotel in Trinidad.

According to Provincial Health Director Dr. Manuel Rivero Abella, the scenario of the province is complicated since 90% of the cases identified since the new outbreak were asymtomatic at the time of diagnosis.

As a result of the indigenous transmission events and outbreak controls opened in this territory, active inquiries have been intensified in the daily search for possible infections, added the doctor.