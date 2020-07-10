Sancti Spiritus Workers Support Economic and Social Programs

In Sancti Spíritus, young people are also involved in tasks related to food production.

(Photo: ACN).

In the eight municipalities of the territory brigades have been created to support food production, the construction of houses and the fight against the Aedes aegypti mosquito

Several brigades of workers have been created in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba, to support key programs such as food production, housing construction and the fight against the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

These groups were set up in the eight municipalities of the territory in the midst of the complex economic situation imposed by the intensification of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States and the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Maylén Gómez Castelo, member of the Provincial Secretariat of the Cuban Workers Union (CTC), in addition to the work carried out by these brigades, massive mobilizations are organized for emergency tasks in different branches of the economy.

The highest authorities of each municipality indicate the activities that demand the support of the labour movement while the trade unions organize the mobilizations, she added.

With information from ACN

