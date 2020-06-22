Sancti Spiritus Welcomes Nurses Returning from Italy (+photos, video)

Hugo César with relatives and neighbors upon arrival in Sancti Spiritus.

(Photo taken from Hugo César / Facebook).

Nurses Lenin Oriol Martínez and Hugo César González, members of the Henry Reeve Contingent that fought COVID-19 in Italy, are already back in Sancti Spíritus

Father’s Day had a special connotation this year in Sancti Spíritus with the arrival of nurses Lenin Oriol Martínez and Hugo César González, members of the Henry Reeve Contingent who fought COVID-19 in Italy.

Last Saturday evening authorities, relatives and neighbors gave a warm welcome to Martínez and González in the cities of Cabaiguán and Sancti Spiritus, respectively.

Lenin Oriol and his relatives. (Photo: Marcos Cejar Bécquer).

They were both members of the medical brigade that fulfilled a humanitarian mission in the municipality of Crema, Italian region of Lombardy, where they arrived on March 22.

These health collaborators made up the first of 34 brigades sent to 27 countries to face the pandemic. They provided medical care to 516 patients and saved 219 lives.

The Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disasters and Serious Epidemics was created in 2005 by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.

Source: PL /Translation: Escambray