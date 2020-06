More than 200 houses were rehabilitated in the historic center of the city.

(Photo: José A. Rodríguez / Escambray).

Despite the extraordinary conditions imposed by COVID-19, the residents of Sancti Spiritus celebrate today the 506th anniversary of the foundation of the town.

As every year, the fourth town founded in Cuba by Spanish Diego Velázquez was recently subjected to several rehabilitation actions that keep it vital and beautiful.

Thanks to the magic of the Internet, local artists will also pay tribute to the new anniversary of the Village of the Holy Spirit, as it is also known.

The Iglesia Mayor, one of the architecture landmarks of the city. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

The bridge over the Yayabo River was declared National Monument on February 21st, 1995. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

The bridge has five romantic-style monumental arcades which are unique in Cuba. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

The so-called Calle de las Campanas was constructed on the occasion of the 500th anniversary of the village. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).