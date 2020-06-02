Sancti Spíritus Targets Natality

Cuba currently studies about twenty measures to stimulate birth rate.

(Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

Social program benefits mothers of three or more children lacking financial solvency. Women can make their requests at the health or housing offices of their respective municipalities

Sancti Spiritus identifies mothers with three or more children under 17 years who need financial support to build or remodel their homes, as part of a national program to stimulate natality.

So far, 81 cases have been approved mostly for house expansion and rehabilitation, according to Iraida Romero Nerey, chief specialist at the Provincial Housing Office in this central Cuban province.

This social program began to be implemented in Yaguajay, Taguasco, Cabaiguán and Fomento, the four municipalities with largest population of older people in the territory, said Romero.

Women can make their requests at the health or housing offices of their respective municipalities, whether single or married, as long as they have more than three children and lack financial solvency.

Housing experts determine the construction needs of the houses while social workers carry out a socio-economic study of the families’ incomes in order to prepare a file which will be later on analyzed and approved by the respective Municipal Administration Councils.