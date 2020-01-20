Sancti Spiritus: Sur del Jibaro Grain Company Boosts Exports

Sur del Jíbaro Grain Company exported about 1,625 tons of charcoal last year.

(Photo: José A. Rodríguez / Escambray).

For the last few years, the Agroindustrial Grain Company (EAIG, in Spanish) Sur del Jíbaro has been encouraging its export capacity and in 2019 it was able to sell almost 593 000 CUC of various goods in Mariel Special Development Zone and via the entity Cítricos Caribe S.A.

Boris Luis Rodríguez, deputy director of the business located in the municipality of La Sierpe, Cuban province of Sancti Spiritus, told Escambray that charcoal, rice, guava marmalade and papaya syrup were among the above-mentioned commercialized products.

On the other hand, last year Sur del Jíbaro took further steps in the cultivation of rice with varieties certified and proven favorable in local conditions. This allowed a 5.10 tons yield per hectare in the cold season harvest, a record production for that region.

EAIG also commercialized several tons of cattle, sheep, goat and rabbit meat, as well as 6 million liters of milk. Likewise, a plant for the production of fodder out of protein plants and crop residues was buil while creating new pig preserves with genetic improvement for the production of pork.