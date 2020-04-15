Sancti Spiritus Supports People under Family Attention Program

People in the 58 centers linked to SAF begin to work since early hours so that

deliveries can be started at 10:30 AM. (Foto: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

More than 2 000 people get benefit from this plan in the province as a way to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus

In line with the measures implemented in the commerce area in Sancti Spíritus to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, the 2 168 persons assisted by the Family Attention Program (SAF, in Spanish) are delivered their meals at home.

According to Ariel Fernández Martín, director of the Commerce Business Group in this central Cuban province, right since the movement restriction announcement an initiative was implemented here which was later on praised at national level, by which employees from cafeterias or similar gastronomy centers that closed, would be the ones in charge of delivering food to the abovementioned persons.

He also mentioned the cooperation of social workers and relatives of the assisted person, some of whom are very old people or have disabilities.

Fernández Martín also said that bringing services closer to the people can be challenging since the workers who take on this task must strictly comply with the established protection and hygiene measures.

