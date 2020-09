Measures have been adopted to avoid overcrowding in the classrooms.

(Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

Today, September 1st, more than 68 000 students from Sancti Spíritus will be back to classes under strict hygienic-sanitary measures in order to complete the 2019-2020 school year, which was interrupted in the country due to the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus