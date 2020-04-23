Sancti Spiritus Residents to Celebrate May Day from Homes

For the first time ever, people in Sancti Spiritus won’t take to the street to celebrate

the International Workers’ Day. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

Activities to commemorate the International Workers’ Day were started last April 22 taking into consideration the current COVID-19 situation

In an exceptional way and for the first time since the triumph of the Revolution in January 1959, Cuban workers will not take to the streets on the first of May to celebrate the International Workers’ Day.

With the distance imposed by the presence of the novel coronavirus, initiatives will be implemented with the participation of the families, political and mass organizations at neighborhood level, as well as people who are active in their working places due to their involvement in productions or services which are vital for the population.

There will be no parades, gatherings or events in towns and communities, but the residents of Sancti Spiritus will raise their voices against the defamatory campaigns toward Cuban health professionals who are saving lives in other parts of the world, and will denounce the impact of the economic, commercial and financial blockade which prevents the island from purchasing drugs and medical supplies necessary for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Maylén Gómez Casdelo, from the Cuban Workers Union board in the territory, told Escambray that this year the commemoration will be an occasion to recognize the workers who are on the front line fighting the novel coronavirus and those who hold key positions in the economic area like those involved in the sugar cane harvest, agriculture and transport, among others.

On the other hand, greater use will be made of social networks with initiatives that generate exchanges between workers from all over the island and elsewhere in the world. For this purpose, the e-mails mayosindical.cubava.cu and sspsindical.cubava.cu can be used.