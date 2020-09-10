Sancti Spiritus Reports Two New Positive Cases to COVID-19

The two new patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 live in the municipality of Trinidad.

(Photo: Ana Marta Panadés).

The province now totals 81 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 since the first cases were reported in Cuba on March 11

Two new positive cases for COVID-19 were identified in Sancti Spiritus on September 9th, after a new outbreak of the disease occurred this Wednesday in the province.

Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, national director of Epidemiology at the Cuban Ministry of Public Health said that both new patients live in the municipality of Trinidad and are linked to the event open at the Village Costasur Hotel, where a tourist from Ciego de Avila —who was eventually infected with SARS-CoV-2— stayed from August 27th to 31th.

According to Dr. Idolquis Colina Rodríguez, in charge of the isolation facility of the territory, some thirty contacts of the primary case are kept there, all of which are so far reported asymptomatic.

For his part, Provincial Health Director Dr. Manuel Rivero Abella said that six outbreak controls have been opened in the territories of Trinidad, Sancti Spiritus, Jatibonico and Cabaiguan. More than 250 contacts have been admitted to the different isolation facilities of the province while surveys ons are being reinforced in contagious areas.