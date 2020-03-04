Sancti Spiritus Rehabilitation Hospital Fixes Broken Dreams (+photos)

Patients move forward with recovery thanks to the different techniques used

in the health institution. (Photo: Oscar Alfonso / Escambray).

This health institution serves as leading center in the training of professionals in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

The Faustino Pérez Hernández Rehabilitation Hospital of Sancti Spiritus, one of the two of its kind in Cuba, has guaranteed the recovery of thousands of patients for more than 20 years.

This facility is responsible for the specialized treatment of the disabled population of the territory, although it also extends to other regions since the results achieved in its 29 years of operation allow caring for people from other areas of the country.

According to Raisa Hernández Hurtado, director of the institution, patients are referred to the hospital from the different health areas, specialized medical consultations, interconsultations of other institutions in the country, work agreements and there are also those people who come on their own.

Dr. Raisa Hernández, director of the health institution. (Photo: Oscar Alfonso / Escambray).

This center features consultations on physiatry, psychology, speech and phoniatrics, hydrotherapy, kinesiotherapy, electrotherapy, occupational therapy, podiatry, ozone therapy, pediatric rehabilitation, and a hospitalization service. It has 34 beds, ten of them for people with multiple sclerosis, and the rest for those with osteomioarticular disorders and cerebrovascular diseases.

The Faustino Pérez Hernández Rehabilitation Hospital has so far received patients from the provinces of Havana, Matanzas, Cienfuegos, Las Tunas, Camagüey, Villa Clara and Ciego de Ávila.

