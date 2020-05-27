Sancti Spiritus Protects Workers amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Several workers in Sancti Spiritus have been relocated as messengers to help

vulnerable population. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

Most of the workers whose jobs were interrupted after COVID-19 measures have been relocated to socially useful positions

People who are away from job due to labor interruptions derived from COVID-19 measures in Sancti Spiritus have been offered work alternatives as a way to earn their wages.

These nearly 1,730 workers come from the tourism and transport sectors, as well as from centers of local subordination mainly in the commerce, gastronomy and services business.

So far, only 140 workers remain without a salary guarantee because they have not accepted the new employment options, but in these cases the employment link with their respective work centers is preserved.

Self-employed workers have also been protected because, in addition to receiving tax benefits, they have the possibility of applying for new jobs or for social security protection in case their incomes are insufficient.