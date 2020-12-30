Sancti Spiritus: Post Offices Expand Payment to Retired People at Home

Since the middle of the year, post offices took on the payment of many retirees who used to be paid somewhere else. (Photo: Oscar Alfonso / Escambray).

Some 27 000 retired people in Sancti Spiritus receive their pensions in their homes thanks to the contribution of postal service workers

More than 70 percent of the retired people in the province of Sancti Spíritus, central Cuba, are paid their social security pensions in their homes thanks to the contribution of postal service workers.

Since the middle of the year, post offices took on the payment of many retirees who used to be paid somewhere else. This led to an increase in the number of people —nearly 27 000— now linked to postal facilities, said Enrique Bernal Valdivia, director of the post office business in the territory.

Postal facilities are also responsable for social assistance payments to more than five thousand people, he added.

According to Bernal Valdivia, measures have been adopted in the whole postal service network in line with the ordering task undertaken in the country.

(Translated from ACN)