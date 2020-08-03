Sancti Spiritus Pays Last Tribute to Eusebio Leal Spengler

The people of Sancti Spíritus show respect and admiration for Eusebio Leal.

(Photo: Lisandra Gómez Guerra).

A book on condolence has been opened in this city for the people to pay a last tribute to the renowned historian

Residents of Sancti Spiritus gathered this Sunday at the city’s Interpretation Center to attend the opening of the book of condolences in honor of Havana’s Historian Eusebio Leal Spengler, who passed last July 31st.

“He taught us to feel the meaning of the Cuban culture, to understand that the air we breathe in each city and the smell of its people is different. But they are actually linked by four letters: Cuba. We will continue his legacy because there are already 11 Offices of the Historian and Conservator in the so-called patrimonial cities”, he added.

The condolence book, which is escorted by the Cuban flag at the entrance of the office, will be available until August 4th.

Tributes have been also organized in Trinidad by the Office of the Conservator in different center of the city.

According to official sources, the funeral honors will take place in the National Capitol once the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled.

(With information from Lisandra Gómez Guerra and Radio Trinidad)