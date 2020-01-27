Sancti Spiritus Parades to Honor Cuba’s National Hero Jose Marti

This year the parade will also serve to condemn the vandalic acts orchestrated against

the figure of José Martí in Havana. (Photo: José A. Rodríguez / Escambray).

On January 28th children, teenagers and young people from Sancti Spiritus stage the traditional parade to pay tribute to José Martí

As it is the tradition every January 28th children, teenagers and young people of Sancti Spiritus stage a parade as a beautiful way to dignify the work of the Apostle and encourage patriotic feelings from the early ages.

In this year’s patriotic day, which will also serve to make reparations for the vandalic acts orchestrated against the figure of José Martí a few weeks ago in Havana, nearly 40 000 pioneers and young children will be participating, as well as students from some pre-university and polytechnic schools.

Doany Hernández Pérez, president of the José Martí Pioneer Organization (OPJM) in this central Cuban province, told Escambray that several groups of pioneers from elementary and secondary education went camping as another way of remembering the National Hero’s birthday anniversary.

The parade —organized by the OPJM and the education sector— has become a beautiful tradition in Cuba which belies the unhealthy intentions of a few unscrupulous Cubans from inside and outside, who seek at all costs to defile the sublime figure of the National Hero.