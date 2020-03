A scene from the daily life in Sancti Spiritus. (Photo: Oscar Alfonso / Escambray).

Although there is still some indiscipline, risk perception has been changing among residents of Sancti Spiritus. Luckily, masks are already part of people’s outfit in this central Cuban territory

Masks are present no matter how you move from one place to another.

In centers and institutions that provide services to the population, mask use is mandatory.

Masks have an impact on both prevention and risks.

People have been gradually understanding the benefit of the masks.

Nobody should go out in the street without wearing a mask.

Masks are already part of daily life in Sancti Spiritus.

