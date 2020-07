Self-employed workers are gradually reopening their businesses in the whole province.

(Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

Self-employed workers gradually resume their activities; all daycares of the province have been reopened while tourist offers are again an option to enjoy the summer

Rancho Querete is one of the most visited sites in the north of the province. (Photo: Tripadvisor).

Measures to protect the children are strictly fulfilled in daycare centers. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

Private transportation is available one hundred percent. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).