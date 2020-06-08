Sancti Spiritus Improves Tourist Facilities during COVID-19 Break

Hotel Village Costasur is getting ready for reopening. (Photo taken from http://www.radiotrinidad.icrt.cu).

Sancti Spiritus carries out improvements in its hotel network taking advantage of the conditions imposed by the novel coronavirus preventing visits by both national and foreign tourists.

Reiner Rendón Fernández, delegate of the Ministry of Tourism (Mintur, in Spanish) in this central Cuban territory said that it has been possible to perform comprehensive repair and maintenance actions which otherwise would have implied partial closure of the facilities.

According to Rendón, the rehabilitation program includes hotels in the cities of Sancti Spiritus and Trinidad, as well as the six Campismo Popular (camping) facilities based in the territory.

On the other hand, the Extra-Hotel Group Palmares is also taking care of its facilities, with deeper actions in La Canchánchara Tavern and the Manaca Iznaga Restaurant, both in the municipality of Trinidad, added Rendón.

