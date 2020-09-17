Sancti Spiritus Hotel Granted Travelers’ Choice Award

According to experts, Villa San José del Lago is a green paradise ranked as one of the main tourist offers in the region. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

The award was granted by TripAdvisor, the largest travel platfrom on the planet

Thanks to the excellent opinions provided by tourists of different nationalities, Villa San José del Lago, from the Cuban Isla Azul Hotel Chain in Sancti Spíritus, has received the 2020 Travelers’ Choice award from TripAdvisor, the largest travel platform on the planet.

Julio Enrique Benito Conde, general director of the facility, described the recognition as a deserved tribute to the efforts its workers have made for years to provide customers with the best attention.

According to experts, Villa San José del Lago is a green paradise ranked as one of the main tourist offers in the region. It is located very close to the town of Mayajigua, in the municipality of Yaguajay to the north of Sancti Spiritus.

“Los Lagos de Mayajigua” (Mayajigua’s Lakes), as the 74-room hotel is also known, is famous for its thermal springs. It belongs to the Masnatura Brand, and was recently graded as a 3-Star facility.

(With informnation from Cubadebate)