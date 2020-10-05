Sancti Spíritus, Current Epicenter of COVID-19 Pandemic in Cuba (+infography)

Many areas have been restricted in the city of Sancti Spiritus.

(Photo: Carlos E. León / Escambray).

On Sunday, 23 new infections with SARS-Cov-2 were confirmed in this province, the highest number reported in the country

Unfortunately, the outbreak of COVID-19 is not going to be solved as quickly as we would like in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuban province. Several days will still have to pass to stop the spread of SARS-Cov-2 in the territory.

Yesterday, 23 people tested positive for COVID-19 —out of the 1,192 samples analyzed, according to Dr. Francisco Durán, national director of epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health—, a figure that continues to raise the contagion curve and, at the same time, makes the province the epicenter of the pandemic in Cuba at the moment.

The municipality of Sancti Spíritus —capital of the province— reports the most cases with 15 positive patients (it already accumulated 82 sick people during the new outbreak), while in the municipality of Trinidad eight new cases were identified. These two territories are the ones with the greatest epidemiological complexity in the province.

As recently expressed by Dr. Manuel Rivero Abella, provincial health director, the virulence and transmissibility of the virus have been much higher during the regrowth, hence the measures aimed at halting the spread of the disease have been reinforced.