Sancti Spiritus Commemorates 26th of July Events

A new workplace opened in the town of Zaza del Medio, municipality of Taguasco, for the process of tobacco leaves. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

On the occasion of the 67th anniversary of these events, several social and economic facilities were inaugurated in the territory

On the occasion of the 26th of July —also known in Cuba as the National Rebellion Day—, ten 92-apartment buildings were concluded in Yaguajay, central province of Sancti Spiritus, as part of the 749 facilities already restored out of the 1 311 knocked down by Hurricane Irma.

The official inauguration of the buildings was headed by both Deivy Pérez Martín and Teresita Romero Rodríguez, president and vice-president of the Provincial Defense Council, respectively.

During the ceremony, Pérez Martín called to keep discipline, good practices and solidarity between neighbors, and to take care of the new facilities whose investment value exceeds 6 million pesos.

The two leaders also visited a new workplace opened in the town of Zaza del Medio, municipality of Taguasco, for the process of tobacco leaves. The building was totally restored and this year, its workers are committed to process 64 tons of tobacco leaves for export.

Likewise, an open neonatology service ward was inaugurated at the Camilo Cienfuegos Provincial General Hospital for newborns up to 28 days of age. The ward is equipped with the necessary technology and highly qualified personnel.