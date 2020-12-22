Sancti Spiritus Celebrates Teachers’ Day (+photos)

As every year, in Sancti Spiritus as in all of Cuba, the important work carried out by teachers is recognized
Guide the future of the children, channel the vocation of young people, and planting the seed that guarantees the formation of the new generations are considered pillars in the duties of Cuban teachers.
Such words were highlighted in Sancti Spiritus, during the commemoration of Cuban Teachers’ Day, which is celebrated every December 22nd when, back in 1961, Fidel Castro announced the culmination of the Literacy Campaign and Cuba was proclaimed as a territory free of illiteracy