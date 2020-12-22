Sancti Spiritus Celebrates Teachers’ Day (+photos)

Teachers are essential in the education of young children.

(Photo: Oscar Alfonso Sosa / ACN).

As every year, in Sancti Spiritus as in all of Cuba, the important work carried out by teachers is recognized

Guide the future of the children, channel the vocation of young people, and planting the seed that guarantees the formation of the new generations are considered pillars in the duties of Cuban teachers.

Such words were highlighted in Sancti Spiritus, during the commemoration of Cuban Teachers’ Day, which is celebrated every December 22nd when, back in 1961, Fidel Castro announced the culmination of the Literacy Campaign and Cuba was proclaimed as a territory free of illiteracy

The preparation of young people is given special attention in each of the municipalities of Sancti Spiritus. (Photo: Oscar Alfonso Sosa / ACN).

Teachers play an importante role in the training of children for their future life. (Photo: Oscar Alfonso Sosa / ACN).

Teachers care for the necessary measures adopted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Oscar Alfonso Sosa / ACN).

Daycares are the place where children begin their education, that’s why they are so important. (Photo: Oscar Alfonso Sosa / ACN).