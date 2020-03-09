Sancti Spíritus Announces Open Neonatology Service

The new neonatology service will be available for patients from all over the province.

(Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

In the next few days, a new ward for the care of newborns up to 28 days of age will open in Camilo Cienfuegos Provincial General Hospital, central Cuban province of Sancti Spiritus

One of the wards of the Camilo Cienfuegos General Provincial Hospital of Sancti Spiritus will soon begin to function as an open neonatology service for the admission of newborns up to 28 days of age, accompanied by their mothers.

In an exclusive interview with Escambray, Dr. Migdiala Soria Díaz, head of that medical speciality in the territory, said that the new service will be available for babies up to 28 days of age who, after being discharged from the maternity hospital, still need medical attention due to illness.

“Infants in need of medical assistance from all over the province will be looked after here —said the doctor—. It will be possible to provide proper care, even in the case of critically ill patients”.

The ward will be provided with 11 beds distributed in three sections: miscellaneous, respiratory and isolation. It will also have an emergency department —with a 24-hour doctor and nurse—, as well as radiology and clinical laboratory personnel.

To this day, newborns who got sick after discharge from maternity hospitals had to go for treatment to the provincial pediatric institution.