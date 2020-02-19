Sancti Spiritus: 5th Technology Fair Guayabera 5.0

La Guayabera 5.0 aims to become a meeting to socialize experiences that fuse communication and culture. (Illustration taken from: casadelaguayabera/facebook)

The many activities of the event will be shared by several other institutions of the territory like the Oscar Fernández Morera Art Gallery and the Colonial Art Museum

The 5th Technology Fair Guayabera 5.0 will be held in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba, February 21-23, at Casa de la Guayabera, the facility that treasures the greatest collection of Cuba’s national garnment, the guayabera shirt.

According to Carlo Figueroa, major promoter of the fair, people will be learning about electronic government, technology parks, social networks and the use of technologies as facilitators of our daily lives. This year participants will be coming from the provinces of Pinar del Río, La Habana, Matanzas, Villa Clara and Ciego de Avila.

The Guayabera 5.0 Technology Fair program will be shared by the Oscar Fernández Morera Art Gallery, the Colonial Art Museum, and the Rubén Martínez Villena Provincial Library, and the Principal Theater, among other local institutions.

Specially invited to the event are journalist and writer Juan Carlos Roque, who will be presenting his book Cómo Cuba puso a bailar al mundo. Veinte años del Buena Vista Social Club, as well as Carlos Irarragorri, Omara Portuondo and the Failde Orchestra, among other artists.

The Technological Fair will be dedicated to the first year of the new Constitution of the Republic of Cuba, to the 10th anniversary of the announcement of the guayabera as Cuba’s official garment, and to the Communication Worker Day, which is celebrated in Cuba every February 24, in honor of the first official Radio Rebelde broadcast in the Sierra Maestra mountains.

With information from Escambray