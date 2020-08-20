Romantic Museum of Trinidad Open to Domestic Tourism (+photos)

The Romantic Museum of Trinidad was first opened on May 26th, 1974.

Unlike previous years, the Romantic Museum of Trinidad has opened its doors this summer exclusively for national tourists taking into account what has been indicated for the post COVID-19 phase which is currently in force in this territory.

The museum workers guarantee strict compliance with the hygienic-sanitary measures aimed at preventing the possible spread of the epidemic.

According to the museum’s director, Isabel Ruedas Rodríguez, visits to the place are part of the tourist offers that are commercialized throughout the country. Visitors may choose the guided tours, which generally take place on weekends, she added.

The Romantic Museum of Trinidad is considered a jewel of the colonial architecture of the XIX century. It has 14 exhibition rooms with valuable collections that tell about the way of life of the sugar aristocracy in Cuba.

