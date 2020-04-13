Reinforcement of COVID-19 Measures in Cabaiguán, Sancti Spiritus

Since last Tuesday the Municipal Defense Council of Cabaiguán ordered movement

restrictions in the territory.

Measures to prevent and fight new coronavirus infection have been reinforced in Cabaiguán, central Cuba

Given the local transmission declaration announced Saturday in Cabaiguán, mucipality of the central Cuban province of Sancti Spiritus, the different measures already adopted have been reinforced.

Since last Tuesday the Municipal Defense Council ordered movement restrictions after 7:00 PM, while people will only be allowed to leave town only in justified cases such as workers involved in vital services, and the number of those working in local entities will be reduced.

Yariel Hernández García, president of the Municipal Defense Council told Escambray that the adoption of new provisions is being evaluated —together with the Provincial Defense Council— for certain areas of the territory with the greater number of COVID-19 cases.

According to the Provincial Health Office, until Sunday 21 persons have been reported infected in Cabaiguán, which worsens the situation of the municipality and entails the strengthening of clinical and epidemiological surveillance measures. More than fifty contacts of COVID-19 suspected cases are kept in the two isolation centers of the municipality.

Another of the measures previously established by the Municipal Defense Council were the closure of gastronomic and commercial centers, the bus station, the rearrangement of the working hours of stores and the prohibition of inter-municipal circulation —even among rural communities— in any type of vehicle.