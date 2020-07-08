Raúl Castro Presides over Meeting of Political Bureau

The meeting analyzed a set of measures to revive our economy in the face of the effects of the COVID-19 epidemic. (Photo taken from RHC).

Presided over by its First Secretary, Army General Raul Castro, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba met on Tuesday to analyze a set of measures to revive our economy in the face of the effects of the COVID-19 epidemic.

During the meeting, it was agreed to take into account the need not to carry out activities that involve the concentration of people, not to hold the central event on July 26th for the Day of National Rebellion, and instead to promote activities in accordance with the epidemiological situation that the country presents, as we did last May 1st, International Workers’ Day.

In spite of the current scenario, this July 26 will be another opportunity for all our people to pay a well-deserved tribute to the heroic deed of that date in 1953 — 67 years ago.