Protests against Government Intensify in Bolivia

Blockades have been set up for over a week. (Photo taken from www.la-razon.com).

In Bolivia, protests are intensifying against the government of right-wing interim President Jeanine Áñez after it delayed presidential elections last month, for the second time, citing the pandemic.

Blockades have been set up for over a week as the Bolivian Workers’ Union has called for a general strike and for elections to be moved up from October to September.

One organizer from El Alto, Eleuterio Calle, told reporters: “The Bolivian people of El Alto are demanding the resignation of Jeanine Áñez and her lazy ministers. They are just using this moment to loot our country in the name of health”.