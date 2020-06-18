Post COVID-19 Recovery Process Starts in Cuba

In the new phase, hygienic measures are maintained such as the mandatory use of masks.

(Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

The recovery process is effective since today in all Cuban provinces except for Havana and Matanzas

Cuba studied 2,582 samples resulting in 15 positive ones, all in Havana. The country has accumulated 143,733 samples taken and 2,295 positives (1.6%).

At the close of June 17, 343 patients have been admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 919 are monitored in primary health care.

All the confirmed cases were Cubans. Among them, 10 (66.7%) were contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases, in four (26.7%) the source of infection was not specified and one (6.6%) the source of infection was abroad.

Of the 2,295 patients diagnosed with the disease, 188 remain in the hospital

and 187 (98.9%) show stable clinical evolution. The number of deaths totals 85 (one yesterday), two evacuated and 2,020 recovered (88.1%), 21 discharges during the day. A patient is reported in critical condition.

Out of the 15 cases, eight (53.3%) were men and seven (46.6%) women. By age group, they were: under 40 years old 10 (66.7%), 40 to 59 years old four (26.7%) and over 60, one (6.6%). A total of 14 (93.3%) of the positive cases were asymptomatic.