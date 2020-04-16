Perceptible Quakes Reported in Western and Eastern Cuba

The earthquakes were reported in Pinar del Rio, the Isle of Youth and Santiago de Cuba. (Photo taken from PL).

The Cuban National Center for Seismological Research (CENAIS by its Spanish acronym) reported three perceivable earthquakes in the country yesterday.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter Scale took place at 3:04 am at a depth of 25 km, 507 km southwest of Sandino, in the province of Pinar del Río, the center reported in its website www.cenais.cu.

Another tremor of the same magnitude at the same time was located 505 km southwest of the Isle of Youth.

Likewise, the geological service reported another earthquake of 2.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale, occurred at 2.10 am at 19.8536 degrees latitude and -76.497 longitude, 13 km deep and 19 km southwest of Guama, in the province of Santiago de Cuba.

According to CENAIS specialists, the month of April is usually very active from the seismological point of view.