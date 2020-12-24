PCR Tests Will be Possible in Sancti Spiritus, Central Cuba

Due to the expansion of COVID-19, Cuba has boosted the creation of molecular biology laboratories. (Photo: ACN).

Cuba expands nextwork of molecular biology laboratories. One of such facilities is being built in Sancti Spiritus

A molecular biology laboratory is under construction in the University of Medical Sciences of Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba, which is expected to start operations in the first quarter of next year.

The new facility will not only process PCR tests for the new coronavirus, but will also undertake studies on Hepatitis B and C among other diseases, said Dr. Manuel Rivero Abella, health director in this territory.

Despite economic difficulties, Cuba has managed to expand the network of molecular biology laboratories in the island with the creation of new facilities in the provinces of Ciego de Ávila, Matanzas, Artemisa and Holguín.

This has been another of the strategies implemented by Cuba in the confrontation and treatment of the SARS-CoV-2 virus responsable for COVID-19 pandemic.