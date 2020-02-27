Participants in Habano Festival Attend International Seminar

Cuban journalist Ciro Bianchi gave a master conference about the significance of tobacco in the island’s history. (Photo: Omara García Mederos / ACN).

In the presence of Jorge Luis Tapia Fonseca, vice prime minister of the Republic of Cuba and Gustavo Rodriguez Rollero, minister of Agriculture, the international seminar, one of the most relevant events of the 22nd Habano Festival, was opened this Wednesday in Havana.

Luis Sanchez-Harguindey, co-president of Habanos S.A., thanked the authors and speakers, the wineries which have brought their wines to accompany the Habanos, and the manufacturers and producers who help to carry out the Festival.

The opening was followed by the Master Conference, Habanos and its brands, given by the journalist Ciro Bianchi, who spoke about the significance of Cuban tobacco throughout the history of the country, and recalled facts such as the revolt of the tobacco growers, and those who in Tampa and Key West joined their efforts to defend the country.

Yesterday morning, the long-awaited presentation of the Montecristo Deleggend perfume was also held; with three products in the same line: Signature line, Blanc and Noir; designed for the enjoyment of those who find pleasure in life in acts such as the tasting of a Habano.

Another of the great moments was the master class on the technique of hand twisting, where participants learned how to make a pair

with Miguel Barzaga, master twister.

Some of the 2,200 participants in the Festival could make their first Habano under the guidance of twisters from the El Laguito tobacco factory, an experience that, beyond being pleasant, helps to confirm that the manufacture of Cuban tobacco is made completely by hand and in a natural way.