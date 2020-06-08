Organizations, Personalities Join Nobel Peace Prize Petition for Cuban Health Brigades

So far more than one hundred organizations from 20 countries have signed the petition. (Photo taken from https://www.mesopinions.com).

More than one hundred organizations from 20 countries are today accompanying a platform launched in France to demand the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to the Cuban medical brigades that fight COVID-19 around the world.

Solidarity groups, political parties and trade unions from Europe and Latin America have signed the call to recognize the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics, created in 2005 to assist peoples hit by natural phenomena and disease.

According to Prensa Latina news agency, intellectuals, parliamentarians, journalists, local authorities and citizens also gave their support to the campaign launched at the end of April, which uses tools such as a petition on the French portal MesOpinions.com and a group on Facebook to publicize the campaign.

France, Honduras, Spain, Hungary, Italy, Switzerland and the Dominican Republic are the countries with the most organizations, in a relationship that grows daily and includes Germany, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Canada and Peru, among others.

In some of these nations, solidarity coordinators for the island joined the platform, each representing associations that are calling for the Nobel Peace Prize for Cuban health professionals who have saved millions of lives in areas of Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and Asia that have been hit by earthquakes, hurricanes and epidemics.

Humanitarian work also arrived in the current context of COVID-19 for the first time in Western Europe, through brigades that fought the pandemic in Andorra and Italy.

This medical assistance can no longer be hidden by the big media, because “despite the infamous blockade imposed by the United States, which has lasted for more than 50 years, Cuban solidarity sends its army of white coats all over the planet to face the pandemic,” the platform states in its call.

In MesOpinions.com there are 1,252 signatures so far, with more than 360 comments in support of the proposal to award the Nobel Peace Prize, while the Facebook group has 2,650 members.