No COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Cuba for Six Consecutive Days

In Sancti Spiritus many work activities continue under strict security measures. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

Cuba reported only 6 positive cases for COVID-19 and a total of 1,887 positives for SARS-CoV-2 and no deaths were regretted for the sixth consecutive day, Dr. Francisco Duran, National Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), told the press in his daily report.

By the close of May 18, 824 patients were in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance, while 2,053 others are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care system.

260 out of the 268 active cases present a stable clinical evolution; one patient is in critical condition and seven are reported as severely ill. So far, there have been 79 deaths in Cuba due to COVID-19, two evacuees and 1,538 (81.5 %) people have recovered from the virus.

This was the sixth day in a row without deaths and there were 33 discharges.

The six new cases are Cubans and all of them are contacts of previously

infected people. Four are women and the rest (2) are men and 4 were asymptomatic, and there was a kid among the new positive cases.

Official data show that 185 countries have so far reported cases of COVID-19, with 4.679,315 confirmed cases and 315,000 deaths for a lethality

of 6.73%.

At the moment, Cuba, with the 79 deceased, has a case fatality rate of 4.18,

appearing 15th with respect to the 35 countries of the Americas, which has a general estimate of 5.98.