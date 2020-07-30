New Tourist Facility Opens in Trinidad de Cuba (+photos)

The building was constructed back in 1747 and was once considered one of the most elegant houses in the country. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

Nature tourism continues to grow in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba, with very attractive proposals

The former residence of the Jesus de Nazareno Buenavista ranch located in Trinidad, central Cuban province of Sancti Spiritus, has been recently reopened as a tourist facility.

The building was constructed back in 1747 and was once considered one of the most elegant houses in the country.

The new reacreational spot is located in the Valley of the Sugar Mills. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

The new resort, run by the Palmares Hotel Chain, has four air-conditioned rooms and is surrounded by fertile lands where fruit trees grow.

Visitos are offered different recreational options such as horseback riding and Cuban food including the popular roast pork the way it is cooked in the countryside.

(With information from http://www.radiosanctispiritus.cu/es)

