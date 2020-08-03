New Cuban Drug Being Tested for COVID-19 Treatment

CIGB-300 was previously used for the treatment of tumors.- (Photo taken from @CIGBCuba).

The first phase of clinical evaluation of the CIGB-300, a new drug with antiviral action to deal with COVID-19, recently concluded with encouraging results.

This was posted on Twitter by Eduardo Martinez, president of the BioCubaFarma business group.

The drug, designed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB by its Spanish acronym), was previously used for the treatment of tumors, and studies began since last May for its application to Sars-Cov-2 positive patients.

CIGB stands out among the BioCubaFarma companies for its work to create solutions that help to cope with the pandemic, and at the moment they are developing 16 lines of research related to treatments for COVID-19.