Nearly 500 Older Adults Receive Biomodulin T in Sancti Spiritus

The treatment is based on one intramuscular injection twice a week

during a month and a half. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

People older than 60 years kept in care institutions like nursing homes and psychiatric hospitals are receiving treatment with this drug

As part of the protection of the most vulnerable groups in Cuba’s battle against COVID-19, around 500 older adults staying in social institutions in Sancti Spiritus have been already treated with Biomodulina T (Biomodulin T), a drug that significantly benefits the immune system.

Dr. Rubén Calante Barbado, a Gerontology and Geriatrics specialist and head of the Senior Adult, Social Assistance, Disability and Mental Health section of the Provincial Health Office told Escambray that the treatment is based on one intramuscular injection twice a week during a month and a half.

“All the persons older than 60 years in the eight nursing homes, the Provincial Psychiatric Hospital and in the Psychopedagogical Center have been administered the treatment, which has led to the decrease of respiratory infections.

“Cuban-produced Biomodulin T increases the body’s defenses against infections of any kind and was created to treat repeated infections in older adults; hence, it is being used in this risk group as part of the measures of the Ministry of Public Health before COVID-19”, added the doctor.