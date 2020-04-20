Nearly 1 000 Elderly People Get First Dose of Prevengho-Vir in Sancti Spiritus

Prevengho-Vir by no means substitutes the measures being implemented

for the prevention of COVID-19. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

The medication will be soon administered to women in maternity homes and to vulnerable people in the community

As part of the COVID-19 prevention strategy being implemented in Sancti Spíritus, the Cuban produced Prevengho-Vir homeopathic drops have already been administered to elderly people in nursing homes.

Dr. Rubén Escalante, a gerontology and geriatrics specialist in charge of the Section for the Elderly in the Provincial Health Office, said that the first dose of the drug has already been administered to the nearly 1,000 elderly people assisted in care homes.

Dr. Escalante also said that the medication was also given to the workers in these facilities as well as to those in the Psychiatric Hospital and the Psychopedagogical Medical Center. Similarly, it will be soon administered to women in maternity homes and to vulnerable people in the community through the Primary Health Care program.

According to specialists from the Ministry of Public Health, Prevengho-Vir is recommended to prevent influenza, flu-like illnesses and emerging viral infections, and by no means substitutes the measures established for the prevention of COVID-19.