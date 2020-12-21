Monetary Reform in Cuba: No Bank Operations on December 30 and 31

Cuba announces bank holiday for December 30 and 31 due to the necessary processes for the launching of the monetary reform in the island

The last banking day of the year will be December 29, with operations until 7 pm.

The Central Bank of Cuba (BCC) informed that on December 30th and 31st, its branches will be closed due to the necessary processes for the launching of the monetary reform in the island.

The Banks’ First Vice-President, Francisco Mayobre Lence, announced that the last banking day of the year will be December 29, with operations until 7 pm.

On Wednesday 30th, electronic channels will be available until 6:00 pm, and services will resume at 00:00 am on January 1, 2021, with the new monetary order environment.

Bank authorities have urged the Cuban population to take measures of its money needs because as of 6:00 pm. December 30, all electronic transactions conducted through  POS, and the apps Transfermovil, and EnZona will be halted.

