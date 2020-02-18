Mexico Announces Expansion of Tourist Route to Cuba

Viajes Covamex will start operations from Mexico City to Havana on March 28.

Mexican travel agencies, including Viñales Tours and Viajes Covamex, will begin operations from Mexico City to Havana on March 28, aimed at increasing tourist flows from that country to Cuba.

“Within the benefits of the new route Mexico City-Havana-Mexico City are to offer tourists the best travel packages to Cuba with the following destinations: Havana, Varadero and the combinations Havana with Varadero and Havana with Santa Maria Cay,” according to the press release issued by the Mexican travel agency and quoted by Sputnik.

The new route will have two weekly flights Wednesdays and Saturdays— and will offer accommodation in renowned hotel chains operating on the island, including Melia Hotels, Iberostar, Gran Caribe, Blue Diamond, NH, and Kempinsky.

In 2019, some 166.000 Mexican visitors arrived in Cuba, a figure that placed that country as the main emitter of foreigners in Latin America.