Maduro Rejects Trump’s Plan to Invade Venezuela

Maduro. Donald Trump intended to invade Venezuela to turn it into US territory. (Photo: @PresidencialVE).

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro Wednesday rejected President Donald Trump’s attempts to intervene in his country, which was revealed by the U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton in his unpublished book.

In the book “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” Bolton reveals Trump’s threats, which include making Venezuela part of the U.S. territory.

According to excerpts from the book, published by The Washington Post this Wednesday, “for Trump to invade Venezuela would be ‘cool’.”

The book’s excerpts also explained why Trump withdrew his support for Venezuela’s opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido 30 hours after recognizing him as “interim president”.

According to Bolton, this happened because the opposition leader “projects a weak, childlike image in front of Maduro, so he considered changing course.”

U.S. threats and interference plans against Venezuela will continue to be defeated by the Venezuelan government and people.

“Already the truths of what we have faced and defeated over the past two years are being revealed. We will remain victorious,” Maduro said.

About the new revelations, Trump stated that “Bolton did a terrible thing. He broke the law revealing highly classified information.”